Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $369,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $4,517,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SHW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.86. 1,075,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
