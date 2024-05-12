Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,464 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $383,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Booking by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $25.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,805.75. The company had a trading volume of 282,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,927. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,544.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3,429.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

