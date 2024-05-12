Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,859 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 2,534,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,764. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.