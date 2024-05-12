Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 338,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 489,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,152. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

