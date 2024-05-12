Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 3.04% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

MSFU stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 129,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

