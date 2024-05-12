Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,272,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,317. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

