dogwifhat (WIF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.90 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00004862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $185.90 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,019 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,024.014368. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.02286702 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $250,275,789.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

