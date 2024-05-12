Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

DLB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

