Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the April 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Read More
