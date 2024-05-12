Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the April 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

