Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Embecta stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 812,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,878. The stock has a market cap of $819.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

