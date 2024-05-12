Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 40,614 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,311,000 after acquiring an additional 151,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,043. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

