Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in BlackRock by 441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

BlackRock stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $796.67. 607,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,799. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $55,353,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

