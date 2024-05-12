Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $14.74 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 353,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

