Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $18.92 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

