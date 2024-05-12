Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 15,761,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,631,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

