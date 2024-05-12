Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,889 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,817. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

