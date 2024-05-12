EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-$1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.31.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.40. 1,891,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day moving average is $273.22. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $180.28 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

