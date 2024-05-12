EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-$1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,899. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $180.28 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.31.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

