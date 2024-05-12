ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ESE stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,181. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.94%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESCO Technologies

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

