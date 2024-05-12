Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

