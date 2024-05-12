Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Evolv Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $2.36 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.