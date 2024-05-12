FB Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

