Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

