First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.81 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.
First Advantage Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of First Advantage stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 273,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.92%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at First Advantage
In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
