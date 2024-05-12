First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.81 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

First Advantage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Advantage stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 273,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.92%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FA. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

