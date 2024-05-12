Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AEON Biopharma were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEON traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 71,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AEON Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

