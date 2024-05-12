Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,410. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

