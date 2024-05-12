Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 496,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.