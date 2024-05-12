Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after acquiring an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 436,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,496. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.