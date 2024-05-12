Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

