Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 411 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.56. 1,584,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.