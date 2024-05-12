Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

