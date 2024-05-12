Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,771 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 19,229,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,639,556. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

View Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.