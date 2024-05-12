Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,355. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

