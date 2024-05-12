Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.20. 1,772,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

