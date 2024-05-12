Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,518 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

