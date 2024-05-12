Forum Financial Management LP Sells 266 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 1,825,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

