Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,848 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.