Forum Financial Management LP Sells 657 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.