Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in April

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

Shares of GALKF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 41,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.