Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in April

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of GALKF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 41,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About Galantas Gold
