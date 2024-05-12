Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.51. 3,715,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

