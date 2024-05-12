Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.87. 2,653,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.61 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

