Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.93 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.