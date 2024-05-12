Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17,790.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after purchasing an additional 367,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,890,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

GPC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 753,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $173.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

