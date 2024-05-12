Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.
Glatfelter Stock Down 5.8 %
GLT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
