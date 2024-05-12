Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Cut by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

