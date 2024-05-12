Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Gogoro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 114,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

