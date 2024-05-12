GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 25,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,102. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

