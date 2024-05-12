Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $523.50. 346,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,508. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

