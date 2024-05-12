Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. 2,414,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

