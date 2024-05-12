Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

